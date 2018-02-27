Apple (AAPL) a Buy This Week

The Buy for Apple (AAPL) this week is based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. The investment rationale for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Buy recommendation is based in part on analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive. AAPL derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AAPL has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

AAPL is one of the 373 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector and is a constituent of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AAPL is $909.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AAPL puts it 13 among the 55 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 77 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Apple has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AAPL's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Apple places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AAPL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of AAPL's shares based on the recent $178.97 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.