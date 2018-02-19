Apple (AAPL) a Buy This Week

At $172.43, Apple (AAPL) a Buy based on the most current market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded results that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average. AAPL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

AAPL ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Telecommunications Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $876.2 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 70 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Apple has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AAPL's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Apple's fundamental scores give AAPL a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges AAPL's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AAPL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of AAPL's shares based on the recent $172.43 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.