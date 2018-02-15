Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Addresses HomePod White Ring Issue

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is problems with the HomePod leaving white ring on some furniture. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

HomePod Ring: Apple fans that bought the HomePods smart speaker have a major complaint, reports BGR. The problem isn’t with the HomePod itself, but rather the white ring it can leave on some wood furniture. This ring appears due to the silicone ring on bottom of the device. AAPL says that it is aware of the issue and has some advice for owners: place the smart speaker on a different piece of furniture.

Bug Fix: Apple is fixing a bug that causes crashes in its operating systems in new updates, MacRumors notes. The problem has to do with an Indian character that can cause iOS 11 and other AAPL devices to crash when it is received. The company is already aware of the problem and no such issue exists in iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4. These updates are currently in their betas and will come out later this year.

HomePod Cost: We now know roughly how much its costs AAPL to make the HomePod smart speaker, reports Bloomberg. An analysis of the speaker shows that the tech company spends about $216 to create each one. With its selling price of $349 price, this represents a profit margin of 38%. This is lower than many other AAPL products. However, the smart speaker also serves as a gateway to the company’s music subscription service.

