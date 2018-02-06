Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Considers iPhone 6 Battery Rebate

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a rebate for iPhone 6 battery replacements. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 6 Battery: Apple is considering offering rebates to customers that paid full price for a battery replacement, reports MacRumors. The news comes after a question from U.S. Senator John Thune about such an offer. The tech company says that it has been looking into the option. Customers that replaced the batteries in their iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices prior to the new program paid $79 for the switch. However, it now only costs $29 to have this done.

HomePod Reviews: The HomePod review embargo has been lifted, 9to5Mac notes. The general consensus among reviewers is that the HomePod speaker isn’t all that smart. Many says that it can’t compete with rivals when it comes to how well it handles questions and other tasks. However, plenty of reviewers were quick to praise the audio quality of the smart speaker. Many said it was the best on the market and also beat out many standalone speakers.

iPhone X Calls: Some iPhone X owners are having trouble receiving calls, reports BGR. These customers are complaining that the iPhone X doesn’t bring up the screen in time for them to answer calls. This is due to the display simply lagging too much, or never turning on. However, the owners can hear the calls coming through. AAPL is apparently looking into the issue.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.