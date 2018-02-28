Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone Battery Replacement Wait Times Increase

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone owners waiting longer for battery replacements. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Battery: Apple customers that want to replace their iPhone batteries are having to deal with extending wait times, reports BGR. A recent report claims that some customers are seeing wait times of up to a month for a replacement battery. This is due to strong demand that the tech company is seeing for battery replacements. There are also fears that these battery replacements will hurt iPhone sales later this year when the next generation of devices launch.

Watch 3 Tracking: Apple Watch Series 3 owners can now track their progress on the slopes, MacRumors notes. Several apps running on watchOS 4.2 now allow users to track the distance they travel vertically and horizontally while snowboarding and skiing. The Activity and Workout apps don’t yet have support for this type of tracking, but many others do.

M. Night Shyamalan: A recent rumor claims that M. Night Shyamalan and AAPL are working together, reports Variety. A deal between the two will have Shyamalan acting as the executive producer for a 10-episode series. Each episode will last for 30 minutes and Shyamalan is set to direct the first one. The writer behind the series will be Tony Basgallop. Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures is producing the new series. Details of what the series is about aren’t available.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.