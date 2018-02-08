Thursday Apple Rumors: iBoot Code Leaks on Github

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iBoot code leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iBoot Leak: Apple’s iBoot code was leaked onto Github, reports BGR. The code is what the iPhone uses to run before it launches iOS. It has never been shared before and has remained a secret. The version that made its way onto Github appears to be legitimate. This leak is the iBoot code for iOS 9. However, it may still give hackers information they can work with on newer versions of the mobile operating system.

HomePod Availability: HomePod is no longer available for launch day delivery in the U.S., MacRumors notes. This implies that the tech company has officially sold out of HomePod devices that it set back for preorder. Those in the U.S. looking to order a HomePod will now have to wait until Feb. 12 or Feb. 13 for the smart speaker to come in. HomePod already sold out in other regions prior to this. Customers in Australia should already be getting their orders due to it being Friday in the country.

Face ID 2018: Another rumor claims that Face ID will dominate 2018 iPhone devices, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor comes from insider sources in AAPL’s supply chain. They claim that all three versions of the iPhone coming out in 2018 will feature Face ID. This is the same statement that was made by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo late last year. The rumor says that the two OLED and single LCD models will all contain Face ID.

