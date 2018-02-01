Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) iPhone Q1 Sales Miss Guidance, Posts Earnings Beat

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) unveiled strong first-quarter results to kick off its fiscal 2018 in style, but AAPL stock took a step back on the company’s weak guidance.

T he iPhone maker saw the unit sales of its popular smartphone reach 77.3 billion, below the 80 million unit shipments that analysts polled by FactSet were calling for. Apple sold 78 million iPhones in the year-ago quarter, so this figure fell 1% due to pricier iPhones.

Earnings came in at $3.89 per share on an adjusted basis, topping the Wall Street consensus estimate of $3.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters. The figure was 15.77% higher than it was in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue was a strong point too for Apple as the company raked in $88.3 billion, ahead of the $87.28 billion that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were calling for. However, the company’s second-quarter guidance missed estimates.

Apple projects its revenue for the current quarter to arrive in the range of $60 billion to $62 billion, missing the $65.73 billion that Thomson Reuters is calling for. It also sees its margin during the second quarter to be in the range of 38% to 38.5%, below the 38.9% expected by a StreetAccount estimate.

Part of the company’s lagging iPhone sales comes from the fact that it released three iPhones last month, one of which — the iPhone X — was a late addition and it had a whopping price tag of $999. Analysts expect sales of this device to be underwhelming.

AAPL stock fell 0.9% after the bell.