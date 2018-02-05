Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Launch New Products in March

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when we’ll see the first new products in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

New Products: A recent rumor claims that Apple will start introducing new products for 2018 in March, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release several new devices during the month. This could include the next generation of the iPhone SE, other new iPhone options and more. The one candidate from this rumor that sticks out as the most likely is an update to the iPad line.

LTE Modems: Rumor has it that Apple will get all of its LTE modems for its 2018 iPhone devices from one maker, BGR notes. This rumor says that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) will be the provider of the LTE modems for AAPL’s 2018 smartphones. The rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to the tech company’s plans.

HomePod Shipping Date: Customers living the in the U.K. are seeing HomePod shipping dates slide, reports 9to5Mac. Those looking to order the HomePod smart speaker in the U.K. will now have to wait until Feb. 13 for the device to show up. This suggests that AAPL is sold out of online order of the device for launch, which is Feb. 9. The HomePod is still available for launch day shipping in the U.S. and Australia.

