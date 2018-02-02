Friday Apple Rumors: Another Report Says Apple Will Discontinue iPhone X

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the the iPhone X getting discontinued. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone X Discontinue: There’s another report claiming that Apple will discontinue the iPhone X later this year, reports BGR. According to this report, the tech company is planning to stop production of the iPhone X in the second half of 2018. The report bases its information on rumors about Samsung’s OLED supplies for the smartphone. It claims that AAPL is planning to reduce orders for OLED displays by 50% in Q1 2018. After this, it will reduce orders by another 50% in Q2 2018. The idea is that orders for iPhone X OLEDs will stop completely in the second half of 2018.

HomePod Shipping: Customers are starting to see their HomePod orders ship, MacRumors notes. Apple is starting to charge customers’ accounts for their HomePod preorders. The smart speaker is launches on Feb. 9, but some customers may see their preorders come in early. There are still preorders for the device available online.

iPhone Upgrade: Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company didn’t think about iPhone upgrades when offering its battery replacement program, reports 9to5Mac. According to Cook, “We did not consider what the battery program would do for upgrade rates.” Cook also says he doesn’t know what the program will do to upgrade rates. Instead, he notes that the company did it because it was “the right thing to do” for its customers.

