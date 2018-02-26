Monday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone Will Feature 6.5-Inch Display

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone with a large display launching in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2018 iPhone X: A recent rumor claims that Apple is putting a 6.5-inch display on one of its 2018 smartphones, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the new device will be a successor to the iPhone X that came out in 2017. The device will be roughly the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, but will feature a larger screen. The rumor also says that there will be three new smartphones coming out this year. It claims that there will be the 6.5-inch model, one the same size as the 2017 iPhone X and a budget smartphone with flagship features.

iCloud Data: Apple is storing some iCloud data on Google Cloud Platform, BGR notes. The news comes in an update to the company’s security note for iCloud. Prior to this, the company’s note said iCloud data was stored on Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Azure cloud platform. Despite being rivals, Google and AAPL do work together sometimes, and this is one of those cases.

New Headphones: A new rumor claims that Apple is working on a new pair of headphones, reports MacRumors. This rumor claims that the new headphones won’t simply be earbuds, like the AirPods. Instead, they will be over-the-ear headphones. The rumor says that the headphones will have a new design and launch as early as the fourth quarter of 2018. It also notes that AAPL is planning to update the AirPods line with a new release this year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.