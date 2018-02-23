Friday Apple Rumors: AirPower May Release As Soon as March

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible release period for AirPower. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

AirPower Release: A recent rumor claims that AAPL will release AirPower next month, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the wireless charging mat will start showing up in the company’s stores in March. It also notes that other retailers will receive the device at the same time. However, the rumor doesn’t say the exact date that the device will become available. Current estimates have the AirPower charging mat costing customers roughly $200.

Carol Trussell: Carol Trussell is reportedly joining Apple’s Worldwide Video Programming division, Deadline notes. The report claims that Trussell will serve as the Head of Production for the group. She is a seasoned producer that shows AAPL is taking its original content plans more seriously. The company has been ramping up original shows lately after creating the Worldwide Video Programming division last year.

False Alarms: Apple is responsible for an increasing number of 911 false alarms, reports AppleInsider. The false alarms are coming from the company’s repair center in Elk Grove. Emergency respondents claim they are getting as many as 20 calls a day from the location. AAPL says it is aware of the issue and is working to reduce the number of false alarms.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.