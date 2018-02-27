Tuesday Apple Rumors: Is a Gold iPhone X Coming in 2018?

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new color for the iPhone X in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Gold iPhone X: A recent image claims to show a gold iPhone X that will come out later this year, reports BGR. The iPhone in the image appears to be the iPhone X that came out last year, but is gold in color. The leak says that Apple will introduce the gold color option to the iPhone X line when its successor launches late this year. This suggests that AAPL will be reusing the design of the iPhone X for 2018, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

iMac Repairs: Apple is planning to still repair 2011 iMac computers even after they become vintage, MacRumors notes. A recent report claims that the tech company is launching a pilot program to handle this. The program allows owners of the devices to have them repaired at the company’s retail locations. The offer will last from March 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018. AAPL typically doesn’t offer repairs for devices that it considers vintage.

Watch Charging: AAPL has a new patent for an Apple Watch charging case, reports 9to5Mac. The charging case would be able to house extra band and attachments for the smartwatch. It would also be able to charge them. This could allow the owners to switch out the normal bands for those with batteries to extend the device’s life. The case appears similar in design to the one that comes with AirPods.

