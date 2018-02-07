Wednesday Apple Rumors: Second iOS 11.3 Beta Available to Public Testers

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new beta for public testers. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iOS 11.3 Beta: The second iOS 11.3 beta is now available to public testers, reports BGR. The new update brings with it several new features that public beta testers can try out before the final release. The most notable of the features in this beta is battery monitoring. This allows users to monitor the battery life for their smartphone. There is also an option that lets them control performance limiting of the battery.

Battery Management: A recent document from Apple says that its newest smartphones aren’t as affected by battery management, MacRumors notes. According to the document from AAPL, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X won’t be as affected by battery performance management. The document states that this is due to the devices using a different form of battery management than its older smartphones. However, the company notes that all batteries will still diminish over time and need replaced.

watchOS 4.3 Beta: Developers have a new version of the watchOS 4.3 beta to play with, reports 9to5Mac. The new update to the watchOS 4.3 beta includes a new charging animation and a portrait orientation when it Nightstand Mode. The beta also brings back the ability to control iPhone Music from the device via the Music app. There are also some other changes made in the update. This new update comes out almost two weeks after the first one.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.