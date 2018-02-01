Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech >

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple is Selling Refurbished iPhone 7 Devices

HomePod will have limited audio sources

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of new refurbished smartphones going on sale. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Refurbished iPhone 7: AAPL is now selling refurbished iPhone 7 devices in the U.S., reports MacRumors. The refurbished devices added to the tech company’s store include those from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus line. The smartphones start at $499 for the 32GB version of the iPhone 7. The most expensive version of the refurbished smartphones is a 128GB iPhone 7 Plus. This will cost customers $689. The devices each include the company’s standard one-year warranty.

HomePod Audio: AAPL is only allowing HomePod to play audio from certain sources, 9to5Mac notes. With the device just a week away from launch, customers now know what audio sources the device can play from. These sources include Apple Music, iTunes Music, AirPlay, Podcasts, Beats 1 Live Radio and iCloud Music Library if the customers has an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription.

iPhone X Copies: Some Android smartphone makers are copying the iPhone X’s design, reports BGR. Two new Android smartphones from Noa and Leagoo are adding a display notch to their upcoming devices. The notch doesn’t serve a practical purpose in these devices. The UI also doesn’t properly wrap around the notch. It’s a case of some cheap Chinese smartphone makers just copying an aesthetic to try and draw in customers.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
