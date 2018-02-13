Tuesday Apple Rumors: New Show ‘Swagger’ in the Works

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new show in development. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Swagger: A recent rumor claims that Apple is working on a new show called Swagger, reports Variety. According to this rumor, the new show will focus on the life of NBA player Kevin Durant. The show will specifically be about his experiences as a basketball playing youth. Reggie Rock Bythewood will reportedly be the writer and director for the show. Producers for the show include Imagine Television and Durant’s own Thirty Five Media.

iPhone X Deal: Customers looking to snag a couple of iPhone X smartphones for cheap should check out AT&T, BGR notes. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for the iPhone X. The offer has customers buying both smartphones through payments plans, and then takes the price of the second iPhone X off via bill credits.

Galaxy S9: Rumor has it Samsung is looking to copy a feature of the iPhone X with the Galaxy S9, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor claims that Samsung will be introducing its own version of Animoji when the new smartphone comes out. It also claims that the version of Animoji coming with the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be better than the version available on the iPhone X.

