Applied Materials (AMAT) a Buy at $55.03

The Buy for Applied Materials (AMAT) this week is based on the most current SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. Applied Materials Inc's (NASDAQ:AMAT) Buy recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: an analytical score that is near average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMAT has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

AMAT is a constituent of the 40 company Electronic Production Equipment GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of AMAT is $58.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for AMAT by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 40 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Production Equipment industry group is ranked 35 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AMAT has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AMAT's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. AMAT's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Applied Materials' fundamental scores give AMAT a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AMAT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of AMAT's shares based on the recent $55.03 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.