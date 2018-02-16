Arista Networks (ANET) a Strong Buy at $304.76 based on the most current stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. Arista Networks Inc's (NYSE:ANET) current Strong Buy recommendation is grounded on analytical scores that are above average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive. Being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. ANET has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

The company is one of 21 companies within the Computer Communications GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. ANET's market value is $22.5 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Arista Networks has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ANET's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Arista Networks places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ANET's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $304.76 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ANET currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

