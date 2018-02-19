At $1095.5, Alphabet (GOOGL) a Hold based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and news. Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) current Hold recommendation is the result of a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, an analytical score that is below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third. The company's Hold recommendation must also be considered in the context of being in an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GOOGL has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

GOOGL is one of 91 companies within the Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 321 company GICS Technology Services sector. GOOGL has a market value of $761.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for GOOGL by Portfolio Grader places it 53 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Alphabet has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GOOGL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOGL's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alphabet places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GOOGL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of GOOGL's shares based on the recent $1095.5 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.