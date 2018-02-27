At $114.54, Chevron (CVX) a Hold based on the latest analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. Chevron Corp's (NYSE:CVX) Hold recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 2 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half; and produced below average outcomes in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scores that are near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. CVX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

CVX is classified as a component of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 186 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of CVX is $217.6 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CVX puts it 11 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 19 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 58 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Chevron has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises are much worse than average. CVX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Chevron a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CVX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of CVX's shares based on the recent $114.54 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.