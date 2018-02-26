At $117.31, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) a Buy

This week, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stays a Buy based on the most current market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE:JPM) Buy recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is below average. JPM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

JPM is one of 30 companies within the Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. JPM's market value is $401.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for JPM puts it 6 among the 30 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JPM has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JPM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. JPM's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. JPMorgan Chase & Co's fundamental scores give JPM a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges JPM's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JPM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of JPM's shares based on the recent $117.31 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.