At $12.53, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Hold

The Hold for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Hold recommendation for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. AMD has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

AMD ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $12.1 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Advanced Micro Devices has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

AMD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AMD's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Advanced Micro Devices' fundamental scores give AMD a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AMD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $12.53 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.