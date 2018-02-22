At $141.99, Marriott International (MAR) a Strong Buy

Marriott International (MAR) a Strong Buy this week based on the most current stock market rankings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Marriott International Inc's (NASDAQ:MAR) Strong Buy recommendation stands out more as a result of being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Factors in this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. MAR has maintained this ranking for 8 months.

The company is one of 19 companies within the Hotels/Resorts/Cruiselines GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. MAR has a market value of $52.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Hotels/Resorts/Cruiselines industry group is ranked 3 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Marriott International has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

MAR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MAR's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Marriott International a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MAR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $141.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MAR currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.