At $154.09, Honeywell (HON) a Buy

The Buy for Honeywell (HON) this week is based on the most recent news, and relative pricing of its shares. Honeywell International Inc's (NYSE:HON) current Buy recommendation is based in part on analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average. While the company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked above average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HON has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 14 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is part of the 279 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. HON's market value is $116.6 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Currently, HON is ranked 4 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 55 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

HON has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HON's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HON's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Honeywell a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HON's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of HON's shares based on the recent $154.09 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

