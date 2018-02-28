At $159.86, Allergan (AGN) a Strong Sell

The Strong Sell for Allergan (AGN) this week is based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and news. Allergan Inc's (NYSE:AGN) current Strong Sell recommendation is the result of an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive. The company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this in whole or in part. AGN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

The company is a constituent of the 15 company Pharmaceuticals: Generic GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. AGN has a market value of $53.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AGN puts it 15 among the 15 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Generic industry group is ranked 96 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Allergan has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AGN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AGN's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Allergan places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AGN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $159.86 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AGN currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

