At $161.98, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) a Hold based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The logic for Palo Alto Networks Inc's (NYSE:PANW) Hold recommendation is grounded on analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. While the company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PANW has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

With a $14.9 billion market value, PANW ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Computer Communications, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for PANW by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 188 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 2,116 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 78 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

PANW has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PANW's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. PANW's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Palo Alto Networks places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PANW's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of PANW's shares based on the recent $161.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.