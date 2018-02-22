At $172.39, Mastercard (MA) a Strong Buy

The Strong Buy for Mastercard (MA) this week is based on the most recent market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded results that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are near average. MA has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

With a $181.6 billion market value, MA ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Finance/Rental/Leasing, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MA puts it 8 among the 64 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 51 among the 991 companies in the sector of its Finance sector, and number 322 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Finance/Rental/Leasing industry group is ranked 33 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Mastercard has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. MA's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Mastercard a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $172.39 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.