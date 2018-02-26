At $18.13, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) a Buy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Upgraded to Buy this week based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The calculus for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s (NYSE:HPE) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to is based in part on an analytical score that is above average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average. As a member of a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked above average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to some extent. HPE has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is classified as a member of the 9 company Computer Processing Hardware GICS industry group, which is part of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. HPE's market value is $28.9 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current HPE score from Portfolio grader places it 3 within the 9 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Processing Hardware industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

HPE has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HPE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. HPE's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures HPE's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at HPE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of HPE's shares based on the recent $18.13 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.