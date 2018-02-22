At $182.68, Amgen (AMGN) a Sell

Amgen (AMGN) a Sell this week based on the most current stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, an analytical score that is well below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. AMGN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $131.7 billion.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 74 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AMGN's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Amgen's fundamental scores give AMGN a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMGN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of AMGN's shares based on the recent $182.68 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.