At $183.68, Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy

The Strong Buy for Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) this week is based on the most recent analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated results that were above average in 5 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BABA has had from Portfolio Grader for 9 months.

As one of the 149 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector the company is a component of the 14 company Internet Retail GICS industry group within this sector. BABA has a market value of $469.5 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BABA puts it 2 within the 14 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BABA has earned well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below the industry average, while the rankings for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BABA's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Alibaba Group Holding a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BABA's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BABA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $183.68 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BABA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.