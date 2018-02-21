At $1895.53, Priceline Group (PCLN) a Hold

The Hold for Priceline Group (PCLN) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Priceline Group Inc's (NASDAQ:PCLN) Hold recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 4 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. PCLN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

The company is classified as a component of the 57 company Other Consumer Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. The market value of PCLN is $92.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PCLN puts it 35 among the 57 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 72 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Priceline Group has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PCLN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PCLN's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Priceline Group places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PCLN's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PCLN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $1895.53 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PCLN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

