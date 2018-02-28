At $23.52, Hewlett Packard (HPQ) a Hold

Hewlett Packard (HPQ) a Hold this week based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and news. The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, for Hewlett Packard Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, analytical scores that are near average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average. HPQ has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

With a $38.7 billion market value, HPQ ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Computer Processing Hardware, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, HPQ's Portfolio Grader score ranks 5 among the 9 companies in this industry group; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 165 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 1,837 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Processing Hardware industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Hewlett Packard has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HPQ's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. HPQ's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Hewlett Packard's fundamental scores give HPQ a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HPQ's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $23.52 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HPQ currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.