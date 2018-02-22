At $30.55, Devon Energy (DVN) a Sell

Devon Energy (DVN) remains a Sell this week based on the most recent stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scoring that is below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DVN has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. DVN's market value is $16.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 103 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DVN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DVN's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Devon Energy's fundamental scores give DVN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DVN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $30.55 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DVN currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.