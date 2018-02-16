At $407.05, Equinix (EQIX) a Buy

The Buy for Equinix (EQIX) this week is based on the most recent stock market rankings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are below average. EQIX has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

EQIX is a component of the 222 company Real Estate Investment Trusts GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of EQIX is $31.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EQIX puts it 26 among the 222 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Investment Trusts industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Equinix has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Equinix places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EQIX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of EQIX's shares based on the recent $407.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.