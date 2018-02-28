At $43.15, EBay (EBAY) a Buy

This week, EBay (EBAY) stays a Buy based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Buy recommendation for EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 areas: analytical scoring that is below average. EBAY has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

EBAY is one of 57 companies within the Other Consumer Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. The market value of EBAY is $45.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for EBAY by Portfolio Grader places it 18 among the 57 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 55 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EBAY has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EBAY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, EBay places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view EBAY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of EBAY's shares based on the recent $43.15 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.