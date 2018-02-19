At $44.21, Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MU) Strong Buy recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scores that are above average. MU has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector the company is a member of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of MU is $51.1 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 62 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MU has received well above-average scores in 5, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Micron Technology a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MU's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of MU's shares based on the recent $44.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.