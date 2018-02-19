At $44.33, Cisco (CSCO) a Hold

The Hold for Cisco (CSCO) this week is based on the most recent market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. While Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hold recommendation derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. Reasons for this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average, and analytical scores that are below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CSCO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

CSCO ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Computer Communications, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $219.2 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 78 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cisco has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CSCO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cisco places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CSCO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $44.33 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CSCO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.