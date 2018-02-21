At $46.28, Intel (INTC) a Hold

The Hold for Intel (INTC) this week is based on the most current SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Intel Corp's (NASDAQ:INTC) Hold recommendation is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: analytical scoring that is below average. INTC has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The company is a $217.7 billion in market value constituent of the Semiconductors GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for INTC puts it 28 among the 62 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. INTC is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 168 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 1,826 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Intel has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INTC's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Intel a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge INTC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $46.28 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.