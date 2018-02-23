At $54.27, US Bancorp (USB) a Sell

US Bancorp (USB) a Sell at $54.27 based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and news. US Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) current Sell recommendation is grounded on analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average. The company's recommendation is further impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are rated below average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking USB has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

With a $90.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Major Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current Portfolio Grader ranking for USB puts it 26 among the 31 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 740 among the 991 companies in the sector of its Finance sector, and number 3,327 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores earned by USB are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

USB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. USB's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give US Bancorp a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view USB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $54.27 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, USB currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.