At $63.48, First Solar (FSLR) a Buy

First Solar (FSLR) drops to a Buy this week based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) derives some benefit for its Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, from being a member of a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked near average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. Reasons for this recommendation include analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 53 company Electronic Components GICS industry group, which is part of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. FSLR has a market value of $6.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for FSLR by Portfolio Grader places it 14 among the 53 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Components industry group is ranked 67 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FSLR has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FSLR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. FSLR's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give First Solar a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FSLR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of FSLR's shares based on the recent $63.48 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.