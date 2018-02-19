At $92, Microsoft (MSFT) a Buy

Microsoft (MSFT) remains a Buy this week based on the latest stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 areas: analytical scoring that is below average. MSFT has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is a $708.9 billion in market value constituent of the Packaged Software GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MSFT puts it 15 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. MSFT is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 59 among the 321 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 437 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 26 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Microsoft has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MSFT's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MSFT's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Microsoft a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MSFT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $92 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MSFT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.