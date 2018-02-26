At $94.06, Microsoft (MSFT) a Strong Buy

Microsoft (MSFT) Upgraded to Strong Buy based on the most current news, and relative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Buy to Strong Buy, for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded results that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 areas: an analytical score that is below average. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Packaged Software, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $724.7 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MSFT has realized well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MSFT's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MSFT's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Microsoft a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MSFT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $94.06 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MSFT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.