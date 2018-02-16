At $96.14, Celgene (CELG) a Sell

Celgene (CELG) remains a Sell this week based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Celgene Corp's (NASDAQ:CELG) Sell recommendation is significant considering it is in an industry group and sector that are ranked near average in attractiveness. Influencing this recommendation are analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. CELG has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

CELG is a component of the 338 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 659 company GICS Health Technology sector. CELG has a market value of $75.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 291 among the 338 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CELG's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Celgene places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CELG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $96.14 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CELG currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.