At price of $18.67 Regions Financial (RF) Upgraded to Buy from a Hold at recent price of $18.67

Regions Financial Corp's (NYSE:RF) current Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to is based on reasoning that considers a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter. While RF derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this to a degree. Portfolio Grader currently ranks RF as a Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 988 companies in the GICS Finance sector the company is a component of the 31 company Major Banks GICS industry group within this sector. RF's market value is $21.8 billion which places it in the bottom quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for RF puts it 4 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Finance sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

RF has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. RF's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Regions Financial's fundamental scores give RF a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure RF's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of RF's shares based on the recent $18.67 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

