At price of $21.13 KeyCorp (KEY) Raised to Hold from a Sell at recent price of $21.13

The reasoning behind KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) current Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to is an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average. The company derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. The a Hold rating for KEY is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

The company ranks in the bottom quarter of its industry group, Major Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, with a market value of $23.3 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KEY has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. KEY's grade for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give KeyCorp a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view KEY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $21.13 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, KEY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.