At price of $41.4 General Motors (GM) Upgraded to Hold from a Sell at recent price of $41.4

The current recommendation of Hold for General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is derived using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative analytical, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. GM has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week. General Motors Co's Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to Hold, is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are below average.

GM is one of the 117 companies in the GICS Consumer Durables sector and is a member of the 11 company Motor Vehicles GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of GM is $ thousand which places it in the top 10% of its industry group GM's Portfolio Grader score ranks 6 among the 11 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 48 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system General Motors has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. GM's grade for cash flow is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, General Motors places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $41.4 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GM currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.