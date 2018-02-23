AutoZone (AZO) remains a Sell This Week

The Sell for AutoZone (AZO) this week is based on the most current stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation for AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) is also adversely affected by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well below average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, analytical scoring that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average. AZO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $19.6 billion market value, AZO ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Specialty Stores, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Retail Trade, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for AZO by Portfolio Grader places it 31 among the 48 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 96 among the 149 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector, and number 3,186 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AZO scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AZO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. AutoZone's fundamental scores give AZO a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AZO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of AZO's shares based on the recent $716.88 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.