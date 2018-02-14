Barrick Gold (ABX) Dropped to Strong Sell at recent price of $13.22, on Negative Industry Group Rank

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) is ranked as a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader analytical stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical. ABX has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week. The Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell to Strong Sell, for Barrick Gold Corp is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are well below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive.

ABX is one of 60 companies within the Precious Metals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. The market value of ABX is $15.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 56 among the 60 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 122 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Barrick Gold has received below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. ABX's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Barrick Gold a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ABX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of ABX's shares based on the recent $13.22 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.