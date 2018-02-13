Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock Surges on Q4 Earnings Beat

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) stock was on the rise today following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

During the fourth quarter of the year, Blue Apron Holdings Inc reported losses per share of 20 cents. This is an improvement over its losses per share of 39 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to APRN stock by beating out Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 27 cents for the period.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc reported a net loss of $39.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This is worse off than its net loss of $26.08 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue reported by Blue Apron Holdings Inc for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $187.65 million. The meal kit company’s revenue from the same period of the year prior was $215.94 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $185.09 million for the quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc’s results for the full year of 2017 include losses per share of $1.64. This is worse off than its losses per share of 84 cents from 2016. However, it was still above Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of $1.68 for the year.

Revenue reported by Blue Apron Holdings Inc for the full year of 2017 was $881.19 million. Revenue from the same quarter of the previous year was $795.42 million. Analysts were estimating revenue of $877.79 million for the full year of 2017.

APRN stock was up 1% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.