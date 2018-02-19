Boeing Company (BA) a Strong Buy at $355.04

The Strong Buy for Boeing Company (BA) this week is based on the most recent news, and relative pricing of its shares. The reasoning behind Boeing Company's (NYSE:BA) current Strong Buy recommendation is a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile. Being in of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness, the company's Strong Buy recommendation is even more noteworthy. BA has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The company is a constituent of the 54 company Aerospace & Defense GICS industry group, which is part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. BA's market value is $212.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 54 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 21 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Boeing Company has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. BA's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Boeing Company a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $355.04 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.