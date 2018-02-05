Dow Jones posts largest-ever decline in volatile start to the week >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Bon-Ton Bankruptcy 2018: Retailer Files Chapter 11

An analyst said Bon-Ton was "always running up a down escalator"

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2FM85Sc

Bon-Ton has filed for bankruptcy protection as the company’s brick-and-mortar business has been on the decline in recent years.

Bon-Ton
Source: Flickr

The retailer said it filed for Chapter 11 in order to restructure its debt and determine whether or not it can reach a sale with another party. Bon-Ton is the first major U.S. brick-and-mortar retailer to file for bankruptcy in 2018.

The announcement is unsurprising as many brick-and-mortar operators have been struggling in the U.S. due to the meteoric rise of the e-commerce industry over the last decade or so. Bon-Ton is mostly located in malls, which have seen a decline in foot traffic over that span.

The retailer has stores located across the U.S. Northeast, Midwest and Great Plains in a total of 26 states, selling under sub-brands such as Bon-Ton, Younkers and Bergner’s. The company used to be a popular retailer to visit for locals in these areas.

Bon-Ton revealed that the company has received a commitment of up to $725 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders to help keep the company in business until it can successfully revamp its business plan.

The company — which has its headquarters in York, Pennsylvania — has about 260 stores with assets listed in the range of $50,001 and $100,000, while its liabilities are in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to the Chapter 11 filing with the Delaware bankruptcy court.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/02/bon-ton-bankruptcy/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC